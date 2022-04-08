Lions Club welcomes refugees to book sale

Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived to Carlow visiting the Lions Club book sale on Tullow Street Carlow Lions Club President John Carley with Annette Fox and Dylan Thomas from Carlow County Development Partnership

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Lions Club threw open the doors to its secondhand book store on Tullow St last Friday to welcome newly-arrived refugees from Ukraine now living in the town.

Working in partnership with Carlow County Development Partnership, the purpose of the visit was to offer a warm welcome, while also encouraging the group to choose books that would be of interest to them.

Of particular interest was the children’s section and the books chosen will provide the basis of future English language lessons for the students and their parents. The group, who have only recently arrived in Carlow, are continuing with their familiarisation training of Ireland and Carlow.

“Carlow Lions were delighted to welcome the evacuees and to be associated with the project,” said Lions Club president John Carley. “The books will serve as a valuable learning resource for the group. We wished them all well in their future endeavours,” he added.

The Lions Club book sale continues for the forthcoming number of weeks and all monies earned will be spent on local charities.