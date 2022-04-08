New and familiar faces as group to replace Nphet confirmed

Friday, April 08, 2022

The members of a new group to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and guide Ireland through the next stage of the Covid-19 pandemic have been confirmed.

The 20 members of the Covid-19 Advisory Group announced by the Department of Health this evening include former Nphet members Dr Tony Holohan, Dr Ronan Glynn, Dr Colm Henry, Prof Philip Nolan and Prof Mary Horgan.

New members not previously members of Nphet include well-known professors Luke O’Neill and Paddy Mallon.

Other members of the group, which will be chaired by the chief medical officer Dr Holohan, include consultants, professors and lecturers.

The group will advise the Government “on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness” against Covid-19 and monitor new evidence on technologies, practices and interventions for its detection and control.

It comes as Ireland transitions “from the emergency phase of the pandemic” to a phase where the focus moves from regulation and restrictions to “public health advice, personal judgement and personal protective behaviours.”

Confirming the group’s members, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it “includes a wide range of expertise.”

“Our hospitalisations are falling at present, which is reassuring. However, Covid-19 remains a threat and there is no way to know for sure what lies ahead. We need to be prepared.

“The Covid-19 Advisory Group will make best use of national expertise, international data and evidence.

“I would like to thank the members of the group for volunteering their time and energy to Ireland’s ongoing response to this pandemic.”

Covid-19 Advisory Group members:

Title Name
Chair – Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Chief Clinical Officer, HSE Dr Colm Henry
Chair of the IEMAG Prof Philip Nolan
Chair of the HIQA Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group Prof Máirín Ryan
Chair of the AMRIC Dr Eimear Brannigan
Director, HPSC Dr Derval Igoe
Regional Director of Public Health Dr John Cuddihy
General Practitioner Dr Tadhg Crowley
President RCPI Prof Mary Horgan
Consultant Microbiologist Dr Anne Rose Prior
Consultant in Infectious Diseases Prof Paddy Mallon
ESRI Behavioural Research Unit Prof Pete Lunn
Director, National Virus Reference Laboratory Dr Cillian de Gascun
Professor of Physical Chemistry Prof John Wenger
Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry Dr Anne Moore
Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology Prof Luke O’Neill
Professor, Chair in Comparative Immunology Prof Clíona O’Farrelly
Head of Health Protection Division, DOH Mr Fergal Goodman
Representative of the Department of the Taoiseach TBC

