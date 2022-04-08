New life-saving device installed in Bagenalstown

Paddy Kelly and Eugene Doran from Bagenalstown Community First Responders with Mark Doyle (centre) from Doyle’s Railway House Frank and Elaine Doyle from Doyle’s Railway House, Bagenalstown

Members of Bagenalstown Community First Responders with some of the business owners on Kilree Street, who helped purchase a new public access defibrillator for the town – John Rossiter, Eugene Doran, Marie O’Mara, Paddy Kelly, Packie Lennon and Ger Reardon Photos: Rogers Jones

By Suzanne Pender

THE community of Bagenalstown has once again banded together to provide another lifesaving public access defibrillator in their area.

Businesspeople on Kilree Street recently got together to purchase a defibrillator, which they have located on the Kilree Street side of Doyle’s Railway House.

Bagenalstown Community First Responders (CFR) will also register the device with the National Ambulance Service (NAS), which means that in an emergency situation, people in need will be directed to the defibrillator.

Bagenalstown CFR would like to thank all the businesses in Kilree Street who gave so generously in these trying times to enhance the safety of everyone in the town.

Anyone in the area who would like to be trained in how to use this life-saving equipment properly is urged to contact members on 086 2440728.

“Heart savers courses are free and certs can be provided if requested,” explained Paddy Kelly, co-ordinator of Bagenalstown CFR.

“By completing this course, who knows, you could possibly save someone’s life?” he added.

The group would also like to thank Doyle’s Railway House for allowing this equipment to be installed on their premises.

The businesses who contributed included JR Carpets, Solid Fuels, Certa Fuel Bagenalstown, Bagenalstown Hackney Services, Franelé, BevElle Hair Salon, Kearney Auctioneers, Ladbrokes Betting, Bagenalstown Office Centre, Little Shop, Glad Rags Boutique, Matt Dunne Butchers and Country Stores.