Ordination of the Reverend Ger James to COI priesthood

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Reverend Ger James was ordained priest for service in Ordained Local Ministry (OLM) in St Canice’s Cathedral, Kilkenny on Sunday 3 April by the Right Reverend Michael Burrows, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

Ger, a youth worker with Carlow Regional Youth Services, is the fourth trainee in the diocese to be ordained priest since the OLM course was introduced by the Church of Ireland in 2018. OLM is a collaborative ministry and involves working voluntarily. Training over a number of years encompasses a blended form of lectures, tutorials, workshops, online learning and study.

Ger was ordained deacon in 2021, the first step to becoming a priest. He will now continue to work with Reverend David White and the ministry team in Carlow Union of Parishes, where he trained.

Leading the ordination service, Bishop Burrows welcomed Ger and his family on this joyful occasion and wished him every blessing for all that lies ahead.

The preacher at the service was the Very Reverend Stephen Farrell, Dean of Ossory, who told the congregation that Ger’s love for God’s people had already seen significant outworking (in his work with scouting and youth services) and that he is a person who displays profound concern and deep empathy.

“This empathy shines through and it will be an immense gift to all you encounter,” he said.

After the laying on of hands, Ger was vested with his priest’s stole and presented with a bible. The congregation included many friends and parishioners from Carlow Union of Parishes.

The musical director at the service was Bartosz Thiede and hymns sung included ***Lift high the cross*** and ***Will you come and follow me***. Two choral pieces of special significance to Bishop Burrows were also sung to mark his departure from the diocese after 16 years to become Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe. He takes up this post this month.

After the service, light refreshments were served by Kilkenny parishioners.

The day after the service, Ger James said: “I’m not sure that it has hit me yet. It seems a little surreal still. It was indeed a beautiful and wonderful day.”

The Reverend Mike O’Meara from Cashel Union of Parishes in Co Tipperary was also ordained at the same service.