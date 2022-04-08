Submissions invited for art piece in Carlow Town Park

ARTISTS’ submissions are invited for a public art piece for Carlow Town Park that could potentially be worth €75,000

Carlow County Council’s public art working group is inviting artists to tender for this new public art commission under the Fáilte Ireland Developed and Emerging Destination Towns Capital Investment Programme.

This competition seeks to elicit the most creative, compelling, artistically excellent and outstanding proposal for this public art project, which will be situated in Carlow Town Park.

The deadline for entries is 19 May and the budget is €75,000.

Applications are sought from artists with a proven track record of public art commissions. Artists are asked to respond to the agreed aims of the commission and read the artist brief carefully. The brief can be downloaded from visualartists.ie or at this link visualartists.ie/advert/open-call-public-art-commission-for-carlow-town/. All applications should be submitted by email to [email protected].