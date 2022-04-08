Tullow girls’ stunning design makes it to Junk Kouture final

TY student Ella Pender modelling the Junk Kouture outfit, If God were a woman

By Elizabeth Lee

AN IMAGE inspired by supermodel Iman’s attendance at the Metropolitan Ball in New York last year has led two Tullow students to the final of a national fashion design competition.

Ella Pender and Ciara Byrne, both transition year students in Tullow Community School, were so blown away by Iman looking like a sundial while wearing an oversized, golden halo that they based their design for this year’s Junk Kouture competition on it.

Called If God were a woman, the outfit will be modelled by Ella when she and Ciara attend the national final of Junk Kouture in Dublin next month. Junk Kouture is an international design competition where people are encouraged to make outfits with upcycled or re-purposed materials, and to make a statement about the world with their creation at the same time.

“Our inspiration came from Iman at the Met Gala Ball in 2021. We thought her outfit was very powerful towards women and we fell in love with it straight away,” explained Ciara and Ella.

The duo used the straw roof of a Tiki bar and hoola hoops to create a wide skirt, along with an old corset, bamboo sticks and lashings of glitter and glue to complete the look.

Ultimate upcycling

“It was the ultimate in upcycling!” laughed their art teacher Kate Garnier. “The straw was wet and sodden so they had to dry it out completely. It takes a lot of work; you have to throw all that you can at this competition. We’ve had great success so far.”

Ms Garnier has plenty of experience in helping her TY students with their Junk Kouture entries. She’s been mentoring students for the past ten years and has gotten them to the finals or semi-finals every year.

She’s particularly proud this year of the fact that the rest of the TY class, even those whose entries didn’t make it to the next level, are now helping Ella and Ciara with transport for their classmates to the Bórd Gáis Theatre in Dublin for the finals and are fully supportive of the talented pair.

Supermodel Iman’s couture outfit at the 2021 Met ball was the girls’ inspiration

Ella is from Ballon, whose parents are Thomas and Gillian Pender, while Ciara from Rathvilly is the daughter of Julie and Kieran Byrne. Neither of them had studied art or fashion before, but threw themselves wholeheartedly into the project, with great results!

The top ten designs will be picked in the national final to represent Ireland at the world event, which will take place in an undisclosed country later this year. Two years ago Tullow CS student Grace Maher won a scholarship to the Limerick School of Art and Design, as well as a trip to Cannes, through the Junk Kouture competition.