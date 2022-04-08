What’s planned for your area

Friday, April 08, 2022

 

Carlow County Council received seven planning applications between 1-8 April.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

 

Bagenalstown

Ken Sweeney wishes to erect a new single storey home office and domestic store at the existing dwelling at Carrigbeg, Bagenalstown.

Julieanne Murphy & Lee McDonald wish to erect a two-storey extension to existing dwelling house at Ballinakill, Garryhill, Bagenalstown.

 

Borris

Patrick & Ruth O’Brien wish to demolish existing front and rear extension to existing cottage, the construction of a new story extension at Tomduff, Borris.

 

Carlow

Joe Higginbotham wishes to get a material change of use to residential from that previously granted along with minor alterations at Granby Row, Carlow Town.

 

Leighlinbridge

Christina Brennan O’Neill wishes to construct a single storey extension to rear of dwelling at Barrow Lough, Leighlinbridge.

 

Naomh Brid GAA Club wish to erect a hurling wall and playing area at Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge.

 

Tinnahinch

James Fenlon wishes to erect a shed to store machinery fodder & bedding including two stables at Harristown, Tinnahinch.

 

