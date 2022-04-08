What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received seven planning applications between 1-8 April.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Bagenalstown
Ken Sweeney wishes to erect a new single storey home office and domestic store at the existing dwelling at Carrigbeg, Bagenalstown.
Julieanne Murphy & Lee McDonald wish to erect a two-storey extension to existing dwelling house at Ballinakill, Garryhill, Bagenalstown.
Borris
Patrick & Ruth O’Brien wish to demolish existing front and rear extension to existing cottage, the construction of a new story extension at Tomduff, Borris.
Carlow
Joe Higginbotham wishes to get a material change of use to residential from that previously granted along with minor alterations at Granby Row, Carlow Town.
Leighlinbridge
Christina Brennan O’Neill wishes to construct a single storey extension to rear of dwelling at Barrow Lough, Leighlinbridge.
Naomh Brid GAA Club wish to erect a hurling wall and playing area at Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge.
Tinnahinch
James Fenlon wishes to erect a shed to store machinery fodder & bedding including two stables at Harristown, Tinnahinch.