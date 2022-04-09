‘Gentle approach’ to outdoor dining plan

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council is taking a “gentle approach” to its plans to create an outdoor area on Tullow Street.

Last year, Carlow town successfully secured €100,000 under the Outdoor Dining Infrastructure Scheme, selecting Upper Tullow Street as the location. Designated outdoor dining spaces were mooted outside four licensed premises serving food – Teach Dolmain, Racey Byrne’s, Reddy’s and the Salt Bar.

However, the plan was not met with universal approval, with concerns about car parking expressed by some businesses.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the street furniture outside the Salt Bar would be in place shortly and added that the council was “in negotiations with the other traders”.

Mr O’Gorman stated that there was “a lot of goodwill” in relation to URDF from businesspeople on Upper Tullow Street and the council did not wish to compromise that.

“It’s a gentle, gentle approach and maybe we will look at alternative locations … but the furniture is on its way,” confirmed Mr O’Gorman.