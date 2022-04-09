Joe was a man of simple tastes and was well known for his generosity

The late Joe Walsh

By Charlie Keegan

JOE Walsh, formerly of Church Street and The Numbers, Graiguecullen, Carlow passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9 February in the loving care of the staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

A matter of days after celebrating his 90th birthday, Joe suffered a heart attack and was treated in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny before spending the final months of his life as a resident of Borris Lodge.

Joe was one of a family of 15; some of his siblings died young. He has one surviving brother, Francis.

Joe was a noted footballer in his young days, playing first for Graiguecullen at junior level for a number of years and then, for the remainder of his football career, he lined out with Killeshin. He played at full-forward.

Joe won a Laois junior football championship with Killeshin in 1957 and the following year was part of the team that claimed the Laois intermediate football title.

Joe worked at Carlow sugar factory before spending the greater part of his working life in the employment of Carlow County Council, being a member of the outdoor staff of the local authority in the general Carlow town area.

He was a man of simple tastes and of regular habits. He had a routine of backing a horse and then heading for a drink in his local – The Thatch in Graiguecullen. He would call a taxi to convey him home.

Joe was married to Kathleen Fenlon from The Numbers and they had five children – three girls, two boys. They were predeceased by their daughter Clare Kehoe, Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow. who died in 2015.

A man of quiet disposition, Joe enjoyed robust good health all his life. He never had recourse to a doctor and came through the Covid-19 pandemic unscathed. But the two-year confinement caused by Covid greatly restricted his ability to be out and about.

Joe had a great love for family life, being the proud head of four generations of his family. Up to the time of his final illness he remained a central figure in the lives of the Walsh family. He was described by a family member as “a very decent, kind man well known for his generosity”.

Joe reposed in Lacey’s Funeral Home, John Street, Carlow on Thursday 10 February, where prayers were led by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin. His remains were removed on Friday morning to St Clare’s Church, where Fr Dunphy celebrated Joe’s funeral Mass.

The readings at Mass were by Kady (great-grandchild), and Melissa (grandchild), with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by Charlene (grandchild) and Keeva (great-grandchild). Daughter Kathleen Nolan read a poem dedicated to her father, while Fr John, in a homily, spoke in glowing terms about the man Joe Walsh was.

Following Mass, Joe was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by his children Joe (The Numbers, Graiguecullen), Michael (The Numbers), Kathleen Nolan (Spindlewood, Graiguecullen) and Susan Walsh (Moneenroe, Castlecomer), by his six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, brother Francis (Oakley Park, Graiguecullen), by his extended family, relatives and circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Joe Walsh was celebrated on Saturday 12 March in St Clare’s Church.