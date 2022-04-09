Kevin was a true gentleman who enjoyed life’s simple pleasures

By Charlie Keegan

THE Leighlinbridge and Bagenalstown areas of Co Carlow were united in mourning the death at his home on Tuesday 8 March of Kevin Devine, Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge. Kevin, who would have celebrated his 76th birthday on 30 June, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family.

Kevin was a native of Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown and a member of a highly-respected and popular family. His late father John was a shopkeeper on Royal Oak Road for many years. His mother was the former Ellen O’Neill from Borris.

Educated in Bagenalstown at primary level and up to junior cert by the De La Salle Brothers, Kevin studied for his leaving certificate at St Mary’s College, Knockbeg.

He was to spend all 44 years of his working life in the employment of the Irish Sugar Company in Carlow. Kevin was timekeeper at the sugar factory plant on Athy Road and later filled the same position at Erin Foods on Cannery Road before finishing his time as purchasing manager at the sugar company complex. A popular man with his work colleagues, he was a valued employee of Irish Sugar, always conscientious about his work.

Kevin will also be greatly missed by his local community, where he was known as one of nature’s gentlemen.

Kevin was a lifelong follower of horse-racing, be it National Hunt or on the flat. As a boy, he picked up on the Sport of Kings through the interest his dad had in racing. He was a shrewd punter and a keen student of the sport. Kevin would always back a horse to win, his top bet being €20. And he loved to go racing, accompanied by his wife Pauline – the former Pauline Taylor from Ballyknockan. The Devines could be seen at race meetings in Gowran Park, The Curragh, Leopardstown, Punchestown, Naas – nearly any racecourse one cares to mention.

He also followed soccer, hurling and rugby, but horse racing remained his favourite sporting pastime.

Kevin and Pauline first met at a dance in McGrath Memorial Hall, Bagenalstown and married in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on 23 August 1973. They had a family of two sons – Padraig and Ronan – and when the boys were young they would go on family holidays to Carne in Wexford and to the beauty spots of Co Kerry.

Kevin had a great love of music, his interest covering a wide genre, ranging from any kind of instrumental music to Leonard Cohen, the Eagles, the Dubliners, Dé Danann and traditional Irish music. There is a strong musical tradition in the Devine family. His brother Francis is a talented pianist.

He was a great family man who had great devotion to his grandchildren Niamh and Ava and what was referred to within the Devine family circle as his ‘special grandchildren’ – Sarah, Nicole and Ben, the children of his nephew, who came every Sunday to see him.

Kevin liked to watch television, particularly horse racing; he also enjoyed programmes like Tipping Point and The Chase.

Kevin’s health started to fail in 2020 and he had been treated in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, University Hospital, Waterford and the Whitfield Clinic in Waterford.

He reposed in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday 9 March and at his home on Thursday, where prayers were led by Fr Gerry Byrne, retired parish priest of Graignamanagh-Skeoughvosteen, now resident in Leighlinbridge. Fr Gerry and Kevin went to school together and were lifelong friends. Deacon Patrick Roche also led prayers at the Devine home on Thursday.

Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge recited prayers before the removal of Kevin’s remains from the Devine home on Friday morning to the local St Lazerian’s Church, where Fr Pat celebrated his funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by Maura Devine (sister-in-law) and Karen Jordan (niece), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Sarah Devine (a ‘special’ grandchild), David Devine (nephew) and John McGrath (cousin).

There were tributes to their dad at the end of Mass by his sons Padraig and Ronan. In a eulogy, Ronan said that anyone who ever met his dad Kevin would say he was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.

Ronan said his dad was “a man who asked for nothing, but had everything he ever wanted. A man of simple pleasures. A man who adored his family and we adored him”.

Continuing, Ronan said he could not remember a single raised voice from his dad through the years. “In fact, the only thing he raised was my expectations of what it means to be a father.”

Ronan said there were too many memories of his dad to count and not enough time to share them. “But memories that come to mind a lot are those of him sitting alone at night-time with the lights dimmed and his favourite music playing. He would sit there in his favourite armchair with his eyes closed in total happiness.

“That’s how he lived his life, and that’s how it ended – at home in his favourite armchair without any suffering and without any pain.”

Ronan’s eulogy went on: “None of us wanted this day to ever come. And although today we feel the true heartbreak of his loss, one thing I can be absolutely sure about is that he would hate for us to dwell on that for too long. He would only want us to celebrate him and his life – in our thoughts, in our stories of him, in our memories and in our hearts. That’s all he would ever want and that’s what we all will do.”

Ronan concluded: “Da, we all love you so much. We’ll miss you forever. Until we meet again. Goodbye.”

The singing and music at Mass was by Declan Devine, nephew, and Kevin Mulvey, family friend. Declan sang the Christie Hennessy number Remember me, while Kevin sang The Old Man, written by Phil Coulter.

Following Mass, Kevin was laid to rest in Leighlinbridge Cemetery with his brother-in-law Seán Taylor, with Fr Hennessy saying the final prayers at the graveside.

Kevin is mourned by his wife Pauline, sons Padraig (Letchworth, Hertfordshire, England) and Ronan (Ballyknockan), brother Vincent (Donore, Bagenalstown), cherished grandchildren Niamh, Ava, Sarah, Nicole, sisters-in-law Margaret, Maura, Ellie, brothers-in-law Pat and Noel Taylor, daughters-in-law Catherine and Michelle, nieces, nephews, extended family, former work colleagues and his circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers Tony, Frank and John Devine.

The Devine family would like to thank the doctors and staff of St Luke’s Hospital and Whitfield Clinic, Dr Tom Foley, nurse Mary Kehoe and all the ambulance crew and gardaí. Thanks also to Fr Pat Hennessy, Fr Gerry Byrne and Deacon Patrick Roche for all their kindness and support. Also thanks to Helen Lynch and the choir, Declan Devine and Kevin Mulvey for their music.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Kevin Devine will take place in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on Saturday 9 April at 7.30pm.