Man (30s) killed in Co Cavan crash

Saturday, April 09, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cavan.

Gardaí have appealed for information about the collision, which occurred at 3.45am on Saturday on the L3022 at Virginia.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Navan Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Forensic collision investigators are examining the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

