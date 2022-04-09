Suspected cocaine seized during search in Co Wexford

Saturday, April 09, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized approximately €160,000 of suspected cocaine during a search in Co Wexford.

As part of Operation Tara, a residence in Enniscorthy was searched under warrant on Friday evening by gardaí from the Wicklow Detective and Drugs Units, Enniscorthy Detective Unit and the South Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

A garda spokesperson said the search was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas

No arrests have been made at this stage.

