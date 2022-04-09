The future’s looking bright for Tullow primary school

By Suzanne Pender

THE future is looking bright for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow, which is set to benefit enormously following two recent announcements.

For the first time, the busy Tullow school has been included in the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme, which will enhance facilities and supports at the school enormously.

The girls school has also been approved by the Department of Education for an extension project, which will consist of one 80m2 mainstream classroom, reflecting a growing need within Tullow GNS for additional space.

“This will have such a positive impact, not just for pupils and staff at the school but for the whole of Tullow town,” enthused Marie Coen, principal of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes.

“Having those additional supports for special education and a home school liaison officer is going to be so beneficial to pupils and staff at the school,” she added.

The school currently has 251 pupils and growing, welcoming children from the environs of Tullow and its surrounds. The school also welcomes many girls for whom English would not be their first language, children mainly from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The new DEIS status will support EAI (English as an additional language) pupils, ensuring they, too, have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

“This diversity also needs support. Also included is a literary and numeracy recovery programme that our staff will be part of, providing additional supports for pupils,” explained Marie.

“Our new classroom is also a huge addition, providing a spacious and positive teaching environment to be in. We hope to continue to make progress on that and we will be working very hard towards that,” added Ms Coen.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor described the introduction of the DEIS programme to Tullow as a “game changer” for the school and welcomed its introduction.

Additional teaching posts, school liaison posts, DEIS grants and enhanced book grant funding are all part of the programme.

The Tullow school is among 14 Co Carlow schools to be included in the DEIS programme this year, including Rathvilly NS; Myshall NS; Tullow BNS; St Joseph’s NS, Carlow; St Brigid’s NS, Bagenalstown; Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown; St Columba’s NS, Tullow; Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, Carlow; Bishop Foley NS, Carlow; St Fiacc’s NS; Graiguecullen; Askea BNS; Askea GNS and at post-primary level St Mary’s Academy CBS.

The schools will access all supports under the programme to match their respective band from September 2022.