Work on replacing water pipes at Granby Row begins next week

Joe Carroll of Irish Water

By Suzanne Pender

RESIDENTS of Granby Row, Carlow are set to benefit from a significant investment by Irish Water, as the utility gears up to begin works there next week.

Nestled between the River Barrow and Mill Stream, Irish Water will be working in partnership with Carlow County Council to replace ageing backyard water mains and providing new service connections.

Backyard services are usually shared, running through several neighbouring properties, making it difficult to detect and repair leaks, and since all properties at Granby Row share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all properties, usually resulting in low pressure. In some older estates, water connections typically made of iron or lead were installed to the rear of the property and are often referred to as backyard service connections. The pipework, due to age and deteriorating condition, is a significant source of leakage and reduced levels of service.

“The works in Granby Row involve the decommissioning of ageing backyard water mains and the delivery of 400 metres of new water mains constructed along the public road,” explained Joe Carroll of Irish Water.

The works are to be undertaken on Granby Row to the junction with Green Road and on College Gardens and will be carried out by Shareridge Ltd in partnership with Carlow County Council on behalf of Irish Water.

The benefits will see fewer bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area. The new pipes will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

“We thank the local residents for their patience and cooperation in advance as there will be some disruption in the short term, however, based on previous experiences, we know that this will be overshadowed by the longer-term benefits,” said Mr Carroll.

A survey is required at each property within this community. The individual survey is undertaken to assess the current water connection arrangement for that property and discuss the best way to connect the new service to the customer’s home.

Customers to benefit from these improvement works will be contacted directly by Shareridge Ltd to provide information about the required works and to discuss a suitable time to carry out an individual survey.

The works may involve some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages. Where water mains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be always maintained. The works will take four weeks to complete.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause,” said Mr Carroll.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the water supply updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on the website www.water.ie