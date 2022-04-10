Barnardos celebrates 21 years of helping children

By Elizabeth Lee

BARNARDOS children charity celebrated 21 years of supporting children, young people and families in Co Carlow.

The celebration in Asklea Lawns, Carlow was attended by families, colleagues, friends, volunteers, neighbours and other local agencies.

Over the past 21 years, Barnardos has supported children, young people and their families in the Carlow area with issues such as parenting advice, children’s development and behaviour, bereavement and loss, emotional wellbeing, family conflict and domestic abuse.

Speaking at the celebration, Barnardos project leader Marian Dowd said: “It’s been a privilege for us to have met hundreds of wonderful children, young people and families over the years in Carlow and to have been trusted to hear their stories and provide them with support. I also wish to acknowledge the support of our partner agencies Tusla and Carlow County Council and to all of those who have helped us along the way.”

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said: “Barnardos is very proud of the support we continue to provide to families in Carlow – it has been an incredible 21 years of transformational work that has made a real difference to the vulnerable children and families in Carlow. We would like to extend our thanks to the public, who so generously donate to Barnardos. This support allows us to reach more and more families year on year. We look forward to continuing our work in Carlow for the next 21 years, because childhood lasts a lifetime.”

Barnardos Carlow is open from Monday to Friday and operates a drop-in parenting information and advice service, while also providing families with specific supports, including individual and group programmes.

For further information about Barnardos Carlow, contact 059 9132868.