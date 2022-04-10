Calls for appointment of IDA director

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on the IDA to fill the position of its southeast regional director “as a matter of urgency” was passed at a recent council meeting. Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan brought forward the notion of motion expressing the council’s concern over the continued vacancy in the position of IDA southeast regional director.

‘We call on the IDA to fill this vacancy as a matter of urgency. It is critically important for Carlow and the entire southeast region that the IDA has a regional director responsible for the area,’ the motion read. The motion was seconded by cllr John Pender and unanimously passed.