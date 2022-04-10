Tennis players raise €2k for Co Carlow hospice



John Doyle and Paul Murray from Carlow Tennis Club presenting a €2,100 cheque to Patricia Wall and Seamus Donohoe from The County Carlow Hospice Committee. The money was raised through a tennis event at the club last October.

By Charlie Keegan

ON Friday 1 October last, 96 tennis players from Carlow and surrounding areas took to the outdoor courts at Carlow Tennis Club and played the game for three hours. All 96 participants donated their playing fees to the County Carlow Hospice Committee in a generous gesture which raised €2,000.

In addition, a further €100 was raised by selling hospice wristbands and some tops donated by the tennis club.

Last month, at a pleasant function in the club, two cheques totalling €2,100 were presented to Seamus Donohoe and Patricia Wall from the County Carlow Hospice Committee.

Brian Farrell, Carlow Tennis Club coach, told the gathering that a similar fundraiser was initiated in Clontarf Tennis Club by a friend, who had lost someone to cancer. He said the idea of the social tennis event as a fundraiser for the hospice movement extended to other areas, including Carlow.

It is hoped that the initiative will now spread nationally to become an annual event.

Patricia Wall, deputising for hospice chairperson Paul Doogue, expressed her deep appreciation to the tennis club for its generosity and, in particular, to Brian Farrell for his foresight in organising the event.

Patricia was high in her praise of John Doyle from the tennis club, one of the organisers of last October’s event, commenting that John had linked in with her committee at every stage and was extremely helpful. She also thanked the tennis club chairperson and the club’s committee of Yvonne Collier, Laura Delaney, Paul Murray and Mark Foley.

Patricia said the County Carlow Hospice Committee had, like most voluntary organisations, been badly hit by restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, making the hospice committee all the more appreciative of the Carlow tennis fundraiser. She said the hospice committee is totally voluntary and exists to support the staff of the palliative care unit at Carlow District Hospital.

Patricia expressed the gratitude of the committee to the unit’s staff for their commitment to providing excellent end-of-life care to patients, and support for their families and friends in Co Carlow.