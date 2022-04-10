Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael Byrne

The Forge, Cunnaberry, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at his home on April 8th, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Joe & Mary. Michael, beloved brother of Joe, Eileen, Breda, Seamus, Claire & Marie. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Tuesday evening from 4pm, followed by removal to Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

Pat Fitzgerald

Milltown, Garryhill, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at his home following a short illness on April 10th, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Matthew & Mary, brothers Dick (Richard) & Frank.

Pat, adored husband of Ann and loving father of Emer, Matthew & Laura. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son & daughters, daughter-in-law Carla, son-in-law Donie, grandchildren Ella, Grace, Lucy, Caoimhe & Keelan, brothers & sisters Marie, Elizabeth, Ann, Kathleen, Carmel, Matt, Hugh, Teresa, Pauline, John, Collette & Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, The O’Brien family, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Pat’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Monday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

(Bill) Jenkins

Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow

Formerly of Aghnadaugh, Monaghan.

Passed away peacefully on 8th April, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of his late wife Bridget, much loved father of Shane, David, Alastair, Keith, Noel and Terence (deceased) and daughters Bernie and Katrina. Bill will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

House strictly private, please.

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning, following Prayers at 9.45a.m. to Staplestown Church, Carlow, arriving for Service at 10.30a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.