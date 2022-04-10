€21k awarded to Tidy Towns and community groups

Borris Tidy Towns group was one of the recipients of the grants

FORTY Tidy Towns and community groups will benefit to the tune of €21,000 through an environmental grant scheme.

At the April meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, members were given an outline by Margaret Moore from the community and recreation section of Carlow County Council on how the grants were awarded.

Bagenalstown Improvement Group, Borris Tidy Towns and Leighlinbridge Improvement Group were the biggest recipients of the scheme, each being awarded €2,300. The other groups were awarded sums of €900, €500, €400, €300 and €200, with a total of €11,000 going directly to various Tidy Towns groups and €10,000 being awarded to environmental groups or residents’ associations.

“The scheme has played a major role in transforming the appearance of the municipal districts,” Ms Moore said in her report to local councillors. “The money invested by this council is greatly supplemented by the communities and Tidy Towns groups through their voluntary effect and fundraising activities.”

Community groups may also apply for more funding through the Pride of Place scheme, while Ms Moore also said that if the various groups needed more funding they should apply to the council.

She also commended the councillors on the amount of groups that applied to the scheme, asserting that it was because of their encouragement and advice that so many applications were received.

Cllr Arthur McDonald noted that Bagenalstown “had done well out of the scheme” and cllr Tommy Kinsella said that community groups were “the life and breath” of their villages and towns.

Cllr William Quinn proposed the approval of the grant awards, with cathaoirleach Michael Doran seconding.