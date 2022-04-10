Éire Óg played a significant part in the long life of Mickey Murray

Th The late Mickey Murray

By Charlie Keegan

MICHAEL (Mickey) Murray, St Mary’s Park, Carlow, who died suddenly at his home on Thursday 24 March, was a former Éire Óg footballer who made a significant contribution to the Teach Asca club both during and after his playing days.

Aged 87, Mickey was born in the town’s Bridewell Lane on 5 August 1934 and throughout his life held a deep pride for the place of his birth and its residents.

A single man, Mickey went to work as a messenger boy with Walsh’s Bakery in Carlow before gaining employment in Governey’s Boot Factory in Castle Hill. In 1950, he went to work with Thomas Thompson & Sons, where he served his time, becoming a fitter. He worked at the Hanover steel manufacturing plant for the next 35 years until its closure in the summer of 1985.

Mickey was a member of the Éire Óg team that won the Carlow junior football championship of 1958, two years after the club’s formation. He played at corner forward for the YIs. In 1960, he was a panellist when Éire Óg won the first of 30 Carlow senior football championships with victory over defending champions Tullow.

After hanging up his boots, Mickey filled a number of roles for the club, most notably as kitman throughout the 1990s, Éire Óg’s most successful era, when five Leinster club football titles were won.

He was a loyal clubman whose duties at various times included serving as selector, caretaker and groundsman as well as serving on many committees over the years. He was Club Person of the Year in 1985 and won the 2009 Hall of Fame award. Mickey would do anything for the welfare of Éire Óg, while also being a keen supporter of Carlow county teams down the years.

His nephew Paul Deere, in a tribute to his uncle during his funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, 28 March, said that Mickey was ten years’ old when his family moved from Bridewell Lane to St Mary’s Park in 1944. Paul said that a few years ago, Mickey brought him down to where the old houses in Bridewell Lane once stood and was able to name exactly who lived where in the street.

He described Mickey as a man who spoke his mind – what you saw was what you got with him. Paul said the things that mattered most to Mickey were Carlow, GAA and his family.

In terms of the current crop of Éire Óg footballers, the players he held in highest regard were Seán Gannon and Jordan Morrissey.

Paul also mentioned the many roles filled by Mickey with the club down the years.

Continuing, he said Mickey loved his family and would never hear a bad word about a family member. He had suffered the loss of his brother Johnny in July 1997 – he lived in Oxford, England, where he worked with Unipart.

Mickey had a great love for his nephews and nieces, whom he treated as if they were his own children.

Paul said that Mickey travelled every year to England to visit his sisters – Bridie McGrath in Redhill, Surrey and Peggy Healy in Horwich, Greater Manchester. And his nephews and nieces knew they could depend on Mickey to bring them to the seaside in Brighton or Blackpool during those holiday visits, and he would generally spoil them rotten.

On a personal level, Paul said that he himself had been a resident of the Murray house for the past 42 years and Mickey was a father figure to him, adding: “I will miss him terribly – he was my hero.”

His untimely passing had, Paul said, created a void that could never be filled within the family circle.

Paul expressed the family’s deep appreciation to the paramedics who attended Mickey on Thursday night, also thanking funeral director Rory Healy for his professionalism and Éire Óg GFC for forming a guard of honour at his funeral.

Mickey reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Sunday afternoon, when prayers were led by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland. His remains were removed to the cathedral on Monday morning and an Éire Óg jersey was placed on the coffin. Readings at Mass were by Aislinn Tully (relative), with the Prayers of the Faithful recited by Cheryl Deere (relative) and Maureen Wood (niece). Pat McManamy (relative) and Fiona Woodhouse (niece) brought forward the Offertory gifts.

Fr Little celebrated Mickey’s funeral Mass, assisted by Fr Yanbo Chen, CC.

In a tribute during Mass, Fr Tom described Mickey as “a man who was at peace with the world, at peace with himself, his community and his family”. He spoke of Mickey’s love for Bridewell Lane, of his work ethic down the years in Thompson’s and as a home-maker in St Mary’s Park.

The singing of hymns was by Bernard Hennessy, accompanied by Ollie Hennessy.

Bernard sang the Communion reflection – May the road rise to meet you.

Following Mass, Mickey was laid to rest in the Murray family plot in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by his nephew Paul and Paul’s wife Cheryl, brother Jimmy (New Oak Estate, Carlow), sisters Bridie McGrath (Redhill, Surrey), Kathleen Deere (Carlow) and Peggy Healy (Horwich, Greater Manchester), by his sister-in-law Dolores Murray, by nephews David McGrath, Mark Healy and Peter Healy, his nieces Maureen Wood and Fiona Woodhouse, close cousins Pat McManamy and John McCassey, relatives, Éire Óg GFC, former work colleagues and his friends.