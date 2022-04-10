Extra security lanes open at Dublin Airport in bid to tackle delays

Extra security lanes have been opened in Dublin Airport in a bid to tackle the long queues facing passengers.

On Saturday, long queues of passengers waiting outside terminals were reported as the airport struggles to cope with demand amid staff shortages.

DAA, the airport operator, said it was expecting between 60,000 and 80,000 passengers to travel through the airport this weekend.

People travelling are being asked to turn up three and a half hours before their flight due to a shortage of security staff.

In an update on Twitter, the DAA said: “With extra security lanes open earlier today & our TaskForce assisting operations, Dublin Airport is prepared for an extremely busy Easter holiday time.

“We sincerely thank passengers for heeding our advice to only arrive up to three & half hours ahead of their departure time.

“We are currently managing the flow of passengers into the terminal as part of a carefully planned process with the aim of keeping passengers safe and ultimately making sure passengers make their flights on time.

“We have 10 security lanes open in T1 and queues are moving steadily.”

On Sunday, the Business Post reported that the operator of Dublin and Cork airports let 248 security screening staff go through voluntary redundancy in the past 18 months.

Roughly 1,000 airport workers have accepted voluntary redundancy since September 2020, and almost a quarter of them were involved in security.

With more people now travelling internationally, the company seeks to hire 300 staff to address major backlogs in recent weeks.