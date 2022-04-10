Investment in communities is ‘money well spent’

By Suzanne Pender

INVESTMENT in communities was described as “exponential and money well spent”, with almost €80,000 in funding expected to be distributed in Carlow town in 2022.

Members of Carlow Municipal District were discussing the community draft annual service plan for 2022, where a total of €37,000 will be allocated to community and voluntary groups in the district. A further €6,000 is also allocated to community groups and projects by each councillor as part of their annual discretionary funding – a total of €42,000 from the seven members of Carlow Municipal District.

Margaret Moore, administrative officer at Carlow Co Council, outlined the structure of the services plan, which incorporates funding to community and voluntary groups, environmental grants, Tidy Towns grants, leadership programmes and built community grants. Ms Moore remarked that any allocation was “given back three times over”, such was the enormous input from local communities, who ensure that any funding allocation is put to excellent use.

Funding for St Patrick’s Day and students’ bursaries are also contained within the plan, stated Ms Moore. She also said that a funding allocation of €30,000 was recently made available to Graiguecullen Swimming Pool.

The plan was proposed by cllr Tom O’Neill, who described it as a “well-thought-out plan that really helps community groups and residents’ associations to enhance their area”.

“It really does go a long way and I also welcome the €30,000 to Graiguecullen Swimming Pool, a facility which benefits everyone in Carlow,” added cllr O’Neill.

Cllr Wallace also welcomed the allocation to Graiguecullen Swimming Pool. And she called for councillors’ discretionary funding to be published in the interest of transparency, suggesting this had been agreed at a previous council meeting.

Cllr Andrea Dalton described the investment in communities as “exponential and money well spent”. Cllr Dalton also revealed that having spoken to a member of Graiguecullen Swimming Pool, she learned that its utility bills had “gone up three-fold” in recent times; she therefore welcomed this increased support.

In response, Ms Moore stated there was no issue publishing discretionary funding, as it “does go to community groups” and “there’s nothing to hide”.

Director of services Michael Rainey said he had no recollection of such a decision regarding the publishing of discretionary funding, but had no issue with it if the matter was agreed.

The Community draft annual service plan for 2022 was then passed unanimously by members.