Sartorial centenarian Dick was a legend and an absolute gentleman

“IT WAS a big thing to do,” Dick Stapleton rightly said when he reached his 100th birthday in June of last year.

The Stapletons celebrated the big occasion by having a gathering of his closest family members and friends in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, where he had lived with his son Christy and his family.

It was, indeed, “a big thing to do” to reach the age of 100 and Dick made it not only to 100 years but to 100 years, seven months and four days, to be precise.

Dick was very proud of his age and was particularly pleased that he received a letter of congratulations from President Michael D Higgins on turning a century old.

One of the remarkable things about Dick was that he was equally comfortable with women as with men … some might even say more so with women. It’s a fitting coincidence that he died on 6 January, Women’s Christmas, or Nollaig na mBán, in Baltinglass Community Hospital.

Dick was born on 2 June 1921 in Timahoe, Co Laois. He married local woman Norah Bergin in 1952 and together they had two children, Kathleen and Christy. The Stapleton family moved to Clondalkin in 1966 and Dick spent his career as a life assurance salesman for New Ireland. Dick had four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many friends across Ireland and the world.

Sadly, Norah passed away in 2003, and in 2011 Dick moved down to Kiltegan to live with Christy and Mary and their children Jack and Anna. He embraced his new life in Co Wicklow and was a familiar face in the village. On his daily walks he loved to quiz people or regale them with his stories. On the day of his funeral, the cortège retraced Dick’s daily walk to the gates of Humewood. Dick’s family walked behind the hearse as the villagers lined the road and said a final goodbye to their neighbour.

Dick was a legend to those who knew and loved him and was very much a people person. He loved to engage with people to find out who they were – their seed, breed and generation. Apart from being a legend, he was also an absolute gentleman. The family always knew that, but they were told it again and again during his funeral by people who loved him and particularly by people who cared for him in his final years.

Dick was always very involved in his grandchildren’s lives – whether it was babysitting, picking them up from school or giving them a few bob. On one occasion, his grandson Robert rang him with some family news – Dick was a great man to take a compliment.

“You’re a great grandfather, Dick,” Robert told him.

“Thanks very much, Robert,” replied Dick.

“No, I mean you’re a great-grandfather,” insisted Robert.

“And you’re a great grandson, too, Robert,” said Dick. It took Robert a while to explain that his sister Lisa had just had a baby and Dick was indeed a great-grandfather.

Dick was always very dapper. He would never leave home without being properly dressed, whatever day of the week it was. He particularly liked flashy neckties. If someone ever admired his tie, he would explain that only two of that tie were ever made – the other one would be owned by someone like President Éamon de Valera, taoiseach Jack Lynch or some other famous person. Some of these ties were sent from America by his sisters Anne and Bridie or his brother Jack. A particularly flashy tie was, according to Dick, one of only two ever made – the other owned by US President John F Kennedy.

The vivid pink tie that he was dressed in for the funeral was a 100th birthday present from his grandson Jack, who, following in Dick’s footsteps, is also a very snappy dresser. Jack searched high and low in both Dublin and London and got the perfect tie. Only one other tie like it exists and it’s rumoured to be owned by President Michael D Higgins!

It was also a lovely gesture that the Stapleton men all got to pick one of Dick’s ties to wear at the funeral, as a mark of respect and as a nod to his sartorial excellence.

Dick worked as a life assurance salesman for most of his life. He had a gift for banter and loved to chat to people. He never told a lie in his life – he said. But he would tell what he called “good ones”, not quite a lie but not quite the truth either. When his children Kathy and Christy were young and their friends would call to the door for them, he would love to spin them yarns, sometimes keeping them for ten or 20 minutes before telling them that whichever one of the kids they were looking for actually wasn’t home. On one occasion, he told one of Christy’s friends that he had joined the army and was soon to be posted to the Congo. Christy was about 11 years’ old at the time.

He also convinced his granddaughter Anna that he was great pals with the patriot Michael Collins. Anna later realised that this was unlikely, as Collins died the year after Dick was born.

Dick was also very lucky – not just with the horses, but lucky in life. He was especially lucky with the woman he married, Norah. Dick and Norah had a wonderful relationship and a very happy 51 years of married life. He was always quite a good cook, having discovered his inner Neven Maguire early in life. He was also very good at following Norah’s instructions. Towards the end of Norah’s life, due to her illness Dick did most of the housework. While he was cooking the dinner, Norah would sometimes say “sing us a song, Dick”. Dick, of course, would oblige with some old song like A little bit of tear, If I were a blackbird, or The Galway shawl. Occasionally, if he was feeling particularly happy, he might try a bit of Led Zeppelin or Thin Lizzy.

Dick loved gardening and flowers and happily spent afternoons in the garden with Mary, potting up flowers or supervising Christy in the vegetable garden. He also loved to bet on dogs or horses, horses or dogs. When he was living in Kiltegan and could no longer drive – or, as he put it, “not allowed to drive” – he would often be on the lookout for someone to place a bet for him or bring him into the bookies. It was always urgent: get in quick and get a good price.

On one occasion when Christy and Mary thought that their 95-year-old was safely at home alone in Kiltegan, Mary got a phone call from her sister Liz. Dick had been spotted in Baltinglass heading back to Kiltegan on foot, having thumbed a lift into the bookies earlier. Dick did not care that he got into trouble with Mary because his horse came in at 6/1.

Along with being lucky with the horses and with the woman he married, he was also very lucky with the woman Christy married. Mary Lee looked after Dick and Norah in the same selfless way that she looked after her own parents. Mary’s wider family, the Lees, always included Dick and Norah as members of their family and included them in all their family events. Mary and Christy’s daughter Anna kept up this tradition and it was an essential part of Dick’s support, particularly for the years he lived with them in Kiltegan.

At the funeral, Christy, on behalf of the family, paid tribute to the people who took great care of Dick, including Sharon, Brenda, Mary, Dr Cáit Clerkin, Dr Pat Carolan and the many professionals who assisted Dick in achieving his remarkably long and happy life. Also the community of Kiltegan, who took Dick to their hearts, which allowed him to become part of the village. The family particularly thanked the staff in Baltinglass Community Hospital for their wonderful, loving care of Dick. They also thanked Fr Ahern for his spiritual support, the singers and musicians at the funeral, Jimmy Burke the funeral director, and Dick’s neighbours on Castle View Road, Clondalkin, who were so kind to him. They also thanked Mary’s sisters Áine and Julie, known as the ‘glitter sisters’, for all their wonderful work during Dick’s wake.

After requiem Mass, Dick made his final journey as his funeral cortège made its way back to Clondalkin, where he was laid to rest in Newlands cemetery, reunited with his beloved wife Nora.

Dick is sadly missed by his daughter Kathleen and his son Christy, his daughter-in-law and carer Mary and son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Lisa Marie, Robert, Jack and Anna, great-grandchildren Lucy, Jack (recently deceased), Zoe, Brogan, Madison, Norah, Mollie, Ronan and Cillian, sister Bridie (Michigan), brother Tony (London) and, as Dick himself said, “all my friends”.