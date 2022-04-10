  • Home >
Two people arrested in connection with suspected cocaine seizure worth €160,000

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of suspected cocaine worth €160,000.

The drug seizure was made on Friday evening at a residence in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on Sunday morning in connection by investigating gardaí.

They are both currently being detained at Wicklow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí have said that the investigation is ongoing.

