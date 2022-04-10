Water treatment plants to be upgraded at Tinryland and Kildavin

By Suzanne Pender

TWO Co Carlow wastewater treatment plants have been included as part of a €20m investment, which will benefit rural communities and protect local rivers.

Wastewater treatment plants at Tinryland and Kildavin were included a list of 12 such facilities nationwide to be upgraded following an announcement by Irish Water last week.

Once complete, the newly-upgraded plants will provide additional treatment capacity to support housing and growth, improve water quality in rivers and safeguard water supplies.

“This investment in Ireland’s wastewater treatment capacity will bring great benefits to rural communities surrounding the locations of the 12 sites,” said minister for housing, local government and heritage Darragh O’Brien.

“Not alone does access to clean and healthy water support jobs and industries in these areas but investment in our wastewater treatment in turn improves the quality of water in our rivers, supporting biodiversity,” he added.

The plant upgrades are due to be completed by 2025.

Commenting on the upgrade of the two wastewater treatment plants at Tinryland and Kildavin, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “I welcome the announcement and the benefits that improved water quality will bring to people living in these communities.”