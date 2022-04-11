Armed robbery and arrest

Monday, April 11, 2022
GARDAÍ in Carlow have arrested one man in his 60s following an armed robbery that occurred at a business premises in Pollerton, Carlow on Saturday night, 9 April.

At approximately 9pm a masked man entered a business premises in Sandhills Shopping Centre on the Hacketstown Road, Carlow armed with a firearm, and threatened staff members. He demanded cash from the person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of cash. No-one was injured during the robbery.

In a follow-up operation on Sunday evening, a property in Carlow town was searched under warrant and a firearm and quantity of cash were recovered. A man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Carlow Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

