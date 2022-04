The Killoughternane Drama Club is continuing its run of its latest production following sellout shows last week.

The farcical comedy ***Run for your wife*** will continue this Thursday, Sunday and Monday at 8pm in Killoughternane Hall.

“We had three full houses, on the second and third night we were turning people away,” said producer Jim Quirke. “We’re thrilled now. This is the first thing in the hall for three years and it’s going great.”

Tickets at the door.