Council outlines progress on 24 active travel projects

By Suzanne Pender

PROGRESS is underway on many of the €2.5m active travel projects earmarked for the county in 2022, council officials have said.

At a meeting of Carlow Municipal District, Seamus Loughlin, senior executive engineer for active travel, outlined progress on the 24 active travel projects to date, the vast majority of which are within the environs of Carlow town.

He stated that phase 1 of the River Burrin cycle track from Mill Race to Burrin Manor, which includes a railway underpass, has an initial funding of €20,000 and is expected to go to tender shortly, with a design completion date by the end of the year.

Phase 2 from Carlow Bus Park to Burrin Road roundabout at a cost of €130,000 is also proceeding, with construction due to begin at the end of May/June and completed by September.

The cycle track on the Kilkenny Road at a cost of €150,000 is “substantially completed”, while the council is currently preparing tender documents for the design stage of phase 3 of this project, from Granby Row to Munnelly’s junction.

Consultants have been appointed for the design stage of the Tullow Road pedestrian/cycle scheme, while the €140,000 Dublin Road pedestrian/cycle scheme expects to appoint consultants by the end of the year.

Works at a cost of €108,000 are underway on the Athy Road/River Barrow and are largely complete. Work at Church Street, Graiguecullen is going to tender, while low-cost permeability schemes have been completed at The Fairways and Springfield Park, along with enhanced access at Mill Race/Green Road/IT Carlow.

Mr Loughlin also spoke of opening access between estates and areas to allow for greater pedestrian/cycle access as part of the active travel plan. He encouraged anyone with suitable schemes under the active travel criteria for 2023 to contact the council on [email protected] with their suggestions.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace asked about the possibility of improvements at Carlow Bus Park, pointing out that currently “there isn’t shelter or any protection for people there”.

Mr Loughlin said the council is looking at providing shelter at the bus park, including cycle cover, and also incorporating accessible bus kerbs to allow universal access for those using the bus service.

Cllr Wallace also asked about enhancing pedestrian access at Graiguecullen bridge, pointing out how narrow the bridge was for cyclists and pedestrians. She suggested a pedestrian bridge may be in order.

Mr Loughlin stated that the council was “limited in what we can do”, but agreed to take a look at the situation there.

Cllr Tom O’Neill said there had been a lot of concern about traffic from Granby Row to the Barrack Street roundabout and asked about the success of the newly-installed traffic lights. Mr Loughlin stated that the lights would be placed on their permanent loop shortly, which would greatly improve matters at the junction.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked about the use of cycle/pedestrian schemes and asked if there had been any analysis of their usage to date. “We need to start utilising the lanes more and hopefully, as the weather improves, that will happen,” he said.

Cllr Browne then raised the issue of maintaining the new cycle paths and ensuring stones and debris thrown up by the adjoining road are swept. He also urged the council to once again examine the situation at the Browneshill Link Road, pointing out while it was widely used, it was very narrow. “My understanding is the landowner there is interested in negotiating with the council,” said cllr Browne, who urged the council to consider this.

Cllr Fintan Phelan agreed, pointing out that while the Link Road did not meet the criteria of Active Travel under this tranche of funding, it was “critically important” that the funding for the provision of a footpath was secured. “It is frequented by so many walkers,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Phelan also asked if the Tullow Road scheme would include an upgrade to the lighting at the front of Burrin Manor. “It’s a very dark stretch there and lighting needs to be improved,” he said.

He also called on the council to complete the remaining 300m of footpath on the Kilkenny Road. “It is important that this is finished,” said cllr Phelan.

Mr Loughlin confirmed that lighting at Burrin Manor is part of the Tullow Road scheme and that he would look at completing the footpath on the Kilkenny Road. He stated that ongoing maintenance and regularly sweeping the cycle lane was recognised.

“If we spend this money, we will have to have people using them,” he stated.

Cllr Browne warned that “opening up access between estates is problematic” and “wouldn’t be universally welcomed in some quarters”. He also called for action at Maple Court, insisting that a footpath should be “on the priority list there”, as it was currently “wholesale dangerous”.