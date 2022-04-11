€15k boost for Borris playground

By Suzanne Pender

BORRIS playground has been allocated €15,552 to enhance facilities and make the facility more accessible to all.

The funding is part of a national initiative by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) for the refurbishment of existing playgrounds and the development of new playgrounds.

“I am delighted that €15,552 has been allocated to the upgrade of the playground at Borris. Ensuring all our children have access to a playground is profoundly important; and no child should miss out on the fun and excitement of playing outdoors,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“This funding will help enhance the play facilities at Borris and allow children to express themselves and enjoy themselves in a safe environment.”