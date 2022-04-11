Emergency care should be diverted from Beaumont amid overcrowding, say INMO

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for emergency care at Beaumount Hospital to be diverted amid high levels of overcrowding.

The call comes as latest figures show there are 20 patients on trolleys at the Dublin hospital.

INMO president and ANP in Beaumont Emergency Department, Karen McGowan said: “As we enter another holiday period overcrowding in our EDs is predictable. Every effort must be made by the hospital to create extra capacity during this period.

“Colleagues in Beaumont are under severe pressure. It is time for management to intervene and seek the assistance of private hospitals in the area and to advise GPs in the area of the seriousness of overcrowding.”

Meanwhile, INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Maurice Sheehan, described the situation as extremely concerning.

“We have received reports from Beaumont this morning that 20 patients in ED have been admitted without being placed in beds and all extra capacity is being used,” Mr Sheehan said.

“The Emergency Department is currently at full capacity with nurses struggling with overflows of patients who have been admitted.

According to Mr Sheehan, the discharge rates in Beaumont Hospital are not keeping up with the admission rates.

“The union has called for a more focused approach to patient discharge and more frequent consultant-led ward rounds focused on discharging patients. On top of this, the Emergency Department is also understaffed at present.

“INMO members in Beaumont are calling on hospital management to call on the public to use other avenues such as GPs, minor and rapid injury clinics and if the situation requires other emergency departments in the city.”