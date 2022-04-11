Euro crafters hone their skills at Garryhill studio

CRAFT professionals from Germany, Greece, Portugal, Britain and Belgium descended on south Carlow last week for an international craft hub residency.

Hosted by Carlow County Council and Garryhill woodturner Glenn Lucas as part of the Creative Europe Craft Hub Project, the residency aimed to build skills and knowledge in the woodcraft industry and encourage participants to work as a team to demonstrate skills in woodturning, decoration, surface treatment, colouring and much more. The residency participants were invited to combine their efforts to help develop collaborative work and extend their practice and thinking.

Speaking about the residency, Glenn said it was an inspirational week for all involved.

“The participants are used to working in a studio on their own. In my workshop they were invited to share ideas, communicate and plan with eight other people to make a completely original piece. Over the week, everyone showed each other different skills they had mastered and asked others to literally put their mark on their pieces. A rich visual library of images of technique was gathered and is now stored in the CraftHub library and this will be a useful resource for others who wish to understand more about woodcraft and technique.”

Kieran Comerford, Carlow County Council’s head of economic development and enterprise, said the residency and others like it supported professional opportunities and increased knowledge of craft-making skills.

He added: “The concept behind the residency was to push the boundaries of craft-making through experimental ways of making and the group really embraced this in creating their collaborative exhibition piece.”

The participants were Giorgio Romani (Italy), Hugh Roche Kelly (Belgium), Mathew Foster (Wales), Rune Hjelen (Norway), Robert Wiley, (Portugal), Nick Vorstermans (Scotland), Zacharias Thomaidis (Greece), Michael Koiliariakis (Greece) and Franz Keilhofer (Germany).

The CraftHub programme includes 42 transnational maker residencies, 305 days of outreach work, one festival, seven exhibitions and two conferences.

For more information, log onto Maker Exchange Residencies – Craft Hub or contact Melissa Doyle on 059 9129783. Alternatively, email [email protected].