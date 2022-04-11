Little Theatre returns with O’Casey classic

The cast of Carlow Little Theatre’s Juno and the Paycock in rehearsals last week

By Suzanne Pender

FOLLOWING an absence of almost two-and-a-half years, Carlow Little Theatre Society is delighted to announce a return to the stage with its production of Juno and the Paycock by Seán O’Casey.

The performance takes place from Thursday to Saturday 2-4 June at 8pm nightly in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased now from the Visual box office or via https://visualcarlow.ie/whats-on/juno-and-the-paycock

A classic within the canon of O’Casey works, ***Juno and the Paycock*** is a mesmerising mix of comedy and tragedy, set in the slums of Dublin during the Irish Civil War of 1922-23.

It chronicles the fortunes of the impoverished Boyle family, into which O’Casey pours all of the strengths and shortcomings of Irish character and the grim realities of tenement life, throwing into relief the challenges, swagger and inflated rhetoric of the men and women struggling for Irish independence.

Juno and the Paycock is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd and will be directed by Mark Cradock.

The Carlow Little Theatre cast includes Captain Jack Boyle played by Christy Neary, Juno Boyle played by Keelin Shields, ‘Joxer’ Daly by Michael Somers, Mary Boyle is Zoe Hayden, Johnny Boyle by Scott Cooper, Maisie Madigan by Deirdre Fleming, ‘Needle’ Nugent by Shane Whoriskey, Mrs Tancred by Mary Doyle, Jerry Devine by Kevin Tynan, Charlie Bentham by Julien Jully, An Irregular Mobiliser played by Richard Duffy, first irregular is played by Paddy O’Byrne, second irregular is Colin Clifford, coal block vendor John Kirwin, sewing machine man by Feargal Ward, first furniture remover, Paul McManus, second furniture remover, Paul Foley, first neighbour, Michelle Burke, and second neighbour, Michelle Phelan.