Live show features iconic songs from the 20th century

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Edel Murphy, whose new show Motherland comes to Visual on 15 April

 

By Suzanne Pender

DUBLIN-born actor and singer Edel Murphy brings her new show Motherland: Songs of 20th Century Women to Visual, Carlow on Friday 15 April.

Featuring evocative projected images alongside thought-provoking spoken word, Edel Murphy performs iconic songs of struggle and celebration from such songwriting greats as Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Kate Bush, Nanci Griffith, Dolly Parton and The Beatles.

Following extensive tours with Grammy-winning shows Celtic Woman and Riverdance, for their show Edel Murphy and live band bring you through the dustbowl of the Great Depression, into the homes of 1950s urban desperation, down streets of protest in the 1960s and into the tumult of the 21st century.

For booking, go to the Visual box office or see www.motherlandsongs.com.

