Man arrested after woman dies in Co Antrim road crash

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in her 40s in a road crash in Co Antrim.

The woman died following the collision at the Toome bypass on Sunday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision at Toome bypass shortly after 11pm.

“A man in his 50s was arrested a short time later and is currently helping police with inquiries.

“The Toome bypass was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1864 of 10/04/22.”