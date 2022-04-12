Beekeepers make beeline for local hotel to mark historic milestone

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S a case of ‘happy bee day’ in 2022 for Carlow Beekeepers Association as the club reaches the historic milestone of 100 years.

Last week, the club came together in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel to celebrate its centenary, welcoming minister for heritage and electoral reform Malcom Noonan and Michelle O’Connor from the Federation of Irish Beekeepers Association, along with a number of speakers and association members.

The special evening offered a chance for a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but also reflected on the very positive outlook for the club, with both membership and bee numbers flourishing!

“It was a fantastic evening and we were delighted to welcome minister Noonan along,” said Liam Kelly, chairman of Carlow Beekeepers Association.

“This year, we are celebrating our centenary. Our club records show representatives from Carlow going along to a beekeepers’ meeting in the RDS, Dublin back in 1921, so it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate 100 years of beekeeping in the area,” he added.

During the evening, four of the association’s longest-serving members took to the stage to discuss developments over the past five decades and their insights into the fascinating world of bees.

They were then joined by Carlow Beekeepers Association club secretary Anne Hutton, who discussed how the club has evolved and developed in recent years, particularly in light of the global issue of climate change and the ongoing threat posed by new diseases and pesticides.

Some wonderful anecdotes and interesting stories were also shared, along with the enormous efforts made by members to protect and enhance their much-loved apiaries.

Liam reflected how the association has monumentally changed its focus over the decades, moving from an emphasis on the production of honey to now becoming much more invested in protecting the planet and strengthening the enormous role the humble bee plays in biodiversity.

“We have absolutely changed our way of thinking: we’re now environmentalist or ecologists,” he says. Liam is also greatly encouraged by the growing interest and understanding among the public about the importance of bees.

“Now people are sending us emails and calling us worried that they have bees in their attic and what they should do. Years ago, they were just exterminated … there is so much more awareness now from people. They’re asking about the best pollinators and want to create habitats for bees … it’s all hugely positive,” he said.

“We now have 80 members and six years ago we had 35 members, so there’s a huge interest in Carlow for keeping bees and that’s increasing. Carlow is definitely one of the most progressive clubs in the country,” added Liam.

Liam explains that there are now over 100 species of bees in Ireland, with a new species just recently found here – the hairy-footed flower bee.

“A few years ago, it looked like we were going to lose some species of bees, now we’ve gained one,” explained Liam, who credits the wonderful work of Biodiversity Ireland and the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan for 2021-2025 – a five-year roadmap that aims to help bees, other pollinating insects and our wider biodiversity – for this shift in public interest.

Carlow Beekeepers Association is also playing its part in this wonderful work, with its apiary at Powerstown Civic Amenity Centre thriving. The association currently runs an ‘adopt a hive’ initiative, where for just €250 a local company can adopt a beehive at Powerstown and even come out, don the suits and spend a day learning more about the busy little bees they’ve adopted.

“It’s been very popular and we’d welcome companies to get in touch,” said Liam.