By Dominic McGrath, PA

An investigation has been launched after a body was discovered in unexplained circumstances in Co Sligo.

Gardaí said that the body of a man in his late 30s was discovered in a house at around 8.30pm on Monday in the Cartron area of Sligo.

The body of the man remains at the scene and a technical examination is being carried out.

Gardai have also requested the services of the state pathologist.