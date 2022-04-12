Borris VS scholars awarded by UCD

By Elizabeth Lee

FOUR past pupils of Borris Vocational School were awarded UCD entrance scholars awards for their exceptional leaving certificate results.

Jessica Devitor, Seanán Doyle, Fionn Murphy and Tara O’Brien were the four bright sparks who were awarded the scholarships.

UCD entrance scholars are first-year students who are recognised for their academic achievement who have achieved 560 points or more in the leaving certificate. These awards are part of a range of UCD initiatives recognising exceptional students when they attend the college. Borris Vocational School was also presented with a commemorative scroll to mark the occasion.