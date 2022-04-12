Carlow business and arts collaborations encouraged to enter awards scheme

The awards scheme, Business to Arts, is calling for Carlow nominations for the 30th annual Business to Arts Awards (2022).

The awards, now in its 30th year, champion businesses, artists and arts organisations across the country that work together in areas such as sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy and CSR programmes, and more. 2022 is a landmark year in the awards history and also represents the highest level of monetary support to the arts offered with €25,000 available through bursaries and awards across the country. The closing date for entries is 26 April.

The awards celebrate the power of partnerships between two sectors that can generate learning, wellbeing, joy and innovation during times of hardship. At the awards launch, Business to Arts encouraged businesses and philanthropists to look to the cultural sector for inspiration and support in providing engaging, insightful and enjoyable experiences both within and outside of the workplace.

There are 11 categories in total focusing on sponsorship, commissioning, CSR initiatives and community engagement as well as mentoring, training, philanthropy, and staff programmes. The online application form can be accessed through www.businesstoarts.ie/awards.