Carlow lecture on the medieval history and Vikings

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Historian Dr Darren McGettigan will give a lecture based around my latest book ***The Kings of Aileach and the Vikings, 800-1060 AD***

CARLOW Historical and Archaeological Society’s latest talk will involve an exploration of Irish medieval history and arrival of the Vikings.

Historian Dr Darren McGettigan will give a lecture based around his latest book ***The Kings of Aileach and the Vikings, AD 800-1060*** on Wednesday 20 April at 8pm in the Leighlinbridge Community Centre. The talk will look at the Cenél nEógain kings and their expansion from their original homeland in the Inishowen peninsula into what are now the modern counties of Derry and Tyrone, bringing the audience up to around the year 800AD.

Dr McGettigan will also discuss the first appearance of Vikings in the north of Ireland at around the same time, beginning with Scandinavian colonisation of the Scottish islands, followed by the destruction of the great monasteries of Iona and Bangor by Viking raiders in the early 800s.

