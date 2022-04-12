Carlow men’s shed ‘walkshop’ gets legs as novel idea takes hold

MEMBERS of men’s sheds across Co Carlow took part in the second of two beautiful ‘walkshop’ events recently.

Shedders from Carlow, Tullow, Borris and Leighlinbridge, along with some ‘blow-ins’ from Co Kilkenny and Laois completed a second ‘walkshop’ at Duckett’s Grove.

The events reinforced a sense of belonging, comradeship and sociability and reminded them of what their groups are all about. The walks provided an opportunity to meet up with those whose confidence and trust had taken a knock over the Covid lockdowns, and it also gave them an opportunity to attract new members to their sheds. The first walkshop was held in Altamont Gardens last month. And it is hoped that men’s shed members will continue to hold these walks in the future.

There are also further events planned for local men’s shed members with an activator pole-walking and activity session in Carlow Town Park every Wednesday at 11am. The series of walks started last week, but people can still turn up on Wednesdays at the Graiguecullen entrance, or contact [email protected].

If you’re not already involved with your local men’s shed, or if you are unsure where your nearest shed is, check out Shed Finder on www.menssheds.ie or call 01 8916150. If you are already a member, contact your fellow shedders to find out if other members are interested.

This initiative is funded by Healthy Carlow in conjunction with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, Mental Health Ireland and Get Ireland Walking and facilitated by Carlow Sports Partnership.