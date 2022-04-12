Death notices and funeral announcements

Michael Nicholas Boran

Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on April 10th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Grace, much loved father of Marie and Lorraine and loved father-in-law of Dave, adored grandfather of Emily-Rose and Cameron-Michael and cherished brother of Eileen, brother-in-law Alan, and nieces Emma and Laura.

He will be very much missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 3pm on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Micheal’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/

James (Jimmie) Kearns

Quarry St., Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow. Loving husband of the late Patricia. Sadly missed by his daughters Marie and Jacinta, grandchildren John, Aidan, Sarah and Ciaran, sons-in-law John and Dermot, his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Reposing in Byrne’s Funeral Home, Crablane on Wednesday from 5pm to 9 pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell, with burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery, Kilquiggan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust.

James’s Funeral service can be viewed on www.Clonmoreparish.ie