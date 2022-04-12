Dublin Airport the second most stressful in Europe, analysis suggests

Dublin Airport is the second most stressful airport in Europe, according to a new analysis of passenger reviews and tweets.

The ranking by the Digital PR Hub at Legacy Communications analysed over 10,000 Flight Radar passenger reviews, 2,500 top tweets and hours of delayed or cancelled flight data to gauge which airports are likely to provide the most stressful experience.

Dublin was beaten only by London’s Heathrow Airport, which took the top spot. In third place was Manchester Airport, whose managing director recently resigned following weeks of travel chaos and lengthy queues similar to those seen at Dublin.

Dublin Airport also failed to scratch the top 10 in passenger satisfaction reviews for WiFi, baggage check-in and security, coming in at 13th place in the analysis.

Dublin ranked number two in negative sentiment social media analysis, and number seven in the most delayed airport list.

Claire O’Grady of Legacy Communications said: “Our data and Digital PR team spent the last week pulling this data together to reveal that Heathrow Airport was currently Europe’s most stressful airport, followed by Dublin Airport, Manchester, Madrid, Frankfurt, and Charles de Gaulle.”

“The fact that Dublin and Manchester Airport were so close to Heathrow in the rankings in spite of having significantly fewer annual passengers was a very interesting pattern within the data – especially given that the other airports listed in the top 10 also had significantly higher passenger numbers.”

Airports all over Europe have come under fire in recent months over increased delays due to staffing shortages, as the travel industry attempts to ramp up once more following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other airports ranked in the top 10 most stressful are Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Spain, Frankfurt am Main International Airport in Germany, Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, Gatwick Airport in the UK, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands, Munich Airport in Germany and Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey.