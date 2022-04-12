Easter camp in St Mullins

ST MULLINS GAA Club is hosting an activity camp for children during the Easter holidays.

The camp is running from 19 to 21 April in the grounds of St Mullins GAA and is taking place from 10am to 1pm.

It’s suitable for children between the ages of five and 12 in the surrounding areas. Organisers have promised something to suit everyone, from fun and games to hurling, Gaelic football, soccer and athletics. And there will be lot of surprises, including special guests.

Contact any member of the committee for further information.