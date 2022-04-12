Sligo businessman and Fine Gael activist believed to have died violently

A Sligo businessman and Fine Gael activist is believed to have died violently after his badly mutilated body was discovered in his home.

Gardaí are expected to open a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of Aidan Moffitt, according to a report in The Irish Times.

Mr Mofitt was aged in his late 30s and was a Fine Gael activist who worked in the property sector, running a company called Hazelfort involving in selling homes in Sligo. He was also peace commissioner for the local area.

He was found by gardaí in his home in Cartron, Sligo at about 8.30pm on Monday, with clear signs he died violently.

Gardaí are currently describing the death as “unexplained” while they await the results of a postmortem, which will determine the course of their investigation.

The body remained at the scene on Tuesday afternoon pending a visit by the State pathologist.

Well-liked

Mr Moffitt, who was originally from Roscommon, was described by those who knew him as a warm and friendly man who was well-liked by all.

Close friend and fellow Fine Gael activist Blaine Gaffney told The Irish Times: “He was someone who was well liked by those who knew him. He was a messer, he was good crack and he’s not someone you would ever associate with what we’re hearing.

“It’s so, so in contrast to the person that he was. He was very loyal. He was a big supporter of my own politically,” said Mr Gaffney, who is a local area representative for Fine Gael in Sligo.

“He was just an all-round good guy. It’s just shocking, it doesn’t make sense.”

Initial signs suggested the attack occurred on Sunday night. Mr Moffitt had not been seen in public since the weekend.