What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Kenneth Fox

Tuesday’s front pages focus on the Government’s proposed cuts to VAT in a bid to alleviate the rising cost of living.

The Irish Examiner leads with the Governments’ measures to cut VAT and for a fuel allowance recipients to get an extra €99.

 

The Echo focuses on Cork County Council writing a letter to Taoiseach Michael Martin about the how emergency services in the county are under major pressure.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with the planned VAT cuts to ease the burden of families.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with a story about a man who suffered a fractured eye socket after a homophobic attack.

The Irish Daily Star focus on the hauliers protest that took place yesterday in Dublin.

Meanwhile, in the UK the focus is on UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak who is being investigated for alleged tax evasion. The Guardian leads on comments from Labour leader Keir Starmer calling Sunak a hypocrite.

The Times focuses on expected travel chaos over the summer in UK airports as staffing issues take a toll on wait times.

The Financial Times focuses on Ukraine’s plea for financial aid as the cost of sustaining a defence takes its toll.

