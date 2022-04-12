What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Kenneth Fox

Tuesday’s front pages focus on the Government’s proposed cuts to VAT in a bid to alleviate the rising cost of living.

The Irish Examiner leads with the Governments’ measures to cut VAT and for a fuel allowance recipients to get an extra €99.

The Echo focuses on Cork County Council writing a letter to Taoiseach Michael Martin about the how emergency services in the county are under major pressure.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with the planned VAT cuts to ease the burden of families.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with a story about a man who suffered a fractured eye socket after a homophobic attack.

Tuesday’s front page pic.twitter.com/uyL9AtdBPf — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) April 11, 2022

The Irish Daily Star focus on the hauliers protest that took place yesterday in Dublin.

Morning readers! Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here’s a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning https://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y pic.twitter.com/LPsDAM5clC — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in the UK the focus is on UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak who is being investigated for alleged tax evasion. The Guardian leads on comments from Labour leader Keir Starmer calling Sunak a hypocrite.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 April 2022: Sunak an ‘out of touch’ hypocrite over tax avoidance, says Starmer pic.twitter.com/0Iob0gSTuH — The Guardian (@guardian) April 11, 2022

Tuesday’s Times: Summer of travel chaos warning for passengers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LsCLdNUC7Z — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 11, 2022

The Times focuses on expected travel chaos over the summer in UK airports as staffing issues take a toll on wait times.

Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph: GPs told to work late to avoid A&E chaos #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/MXeq5PE6fb — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 11, 2022

Tuesday’s Independent: Hospitals drop Covid tests to ease beds crisis #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/u7srMG4ZWT — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 11, 2022

Tuesday’s Financial Times: Ukraine appeals for financial aid to survive wounds of Russia’s war #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NeQdypJ0W4 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 11, 2022

The Financial Times focuses on Ukraine’s plea for financial aid as the cost of sustaining a defence takes its toll.