Birthday girl Elizabeth (100) still ‘feels like a young wan’

By Suzanne Pender

“SHE feels like a young wan,” smiled Phil Kavanagh about his remarkable mother Elizabeth who, on Saturday, reached the terrific age of 100 years. Elizabeth from Broughillstown, Rathvilly celebrated her milestone birthday with a small get-together in Germaine’s of Baltinglass on Sunday afternoon.

In great form and in fine health, Elizabeth belied her terrific age as she walked unaided in to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Born Elizabeth Kelly on 9 April 1922 in Ballycarney, Co Wexford, Elizabeth married Philip Kavanagh and the couple had eight children. Elizabeth had lived the vast majority of her long life in Broughillstown, Rathvilly, her husband Philip sadly passing away in 1999.

Elizabeth was joined for her 100th birthday celebrations by Mgr John McEvoy, PP, Rathvilly/Kiltegan, Fr Ger Ahearn, PP, Baltinglass and cllr John Pender, who presented her with her cheque from President Michael D Higgins, which arrived earlier that week. All Irish citizens who reached the great age of 100 years receive this presidential cheque.

Elizabeth was also delighted to welcome Bishop Denis Nulty to her home on the day of her birthday, while her 96-year-old sister Bridie was also in attendance at the birthday celebrations in Baltinglass. Bridie will celebrate her 97th birthday this August.

“It was low key because of Covid. She has her good days and her bad days, but in general she’s in good health … she feels like a young wan,” smiled Elizabeth’s son Phil.

More pictures from this event next week