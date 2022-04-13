Murder accused barrister takes up €100k bail and is released from custody

Tom Tuite

A senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin has taken up €100,000 bail and was released from custody on Tuesday, a court has heard.

Law professor Diarmuid Rossa Phelan (53) is accused of the murder of father of four, Keith Conlon, at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22nd.

The deceased, a dog breeder from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was severely injured in an incident in the Hazelgrove area at the foot of the Dublin mountains.

After the shooting of his dog, Mr Conlon was shot in the back of the head.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived just after 1pm, and Mr Conlon was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital. He remained on life support until he died two days later.

The High Court refused Mr Phelan bail in March, but the Court of Appeal overturned that decision on Friday. He had to enter into a bond of €50,000, a €50,000 independent surety was required, and he was ordered to obey several conditions.

On Wednesday, his case was listed before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court, but the Trinity College lecturer did not have to attend.

Judge Blake noted from Detective Garda Michael McGrath that Mr Phelan was released from custody after taking up bail on Tuesday.

Investigation file

Detective Garda McGrath applied for a 12-week adjournment to obtain formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. He said all garda statements had been taken, and a ballistic report would be ready soon.

He said the investigation file was near finalisation and would go to the Director of Public Prosecutions soon.

Judge Blake remanded Mr Phelan on continuing bail, initially to a date in July. But due to a defence application, he ordered the case be listed for mention on April 25th instead.

Defence counsel Fergal McMorrow sought an order for copies of video interviews to be handed over. However, Judge Blake said he would not do that at this point, and the defence had not put the State on notice.

Judge Blake adjourned the case until April 25th, pending formal DPP directions and for the defence to make the application.

When bail terms were set last week, he was to live at and obey a 10 pm to 8 am curfew at a Garda approved address, sign on daily at a Garda Station, and provide a mobile phone number.

He was also told to meet gardaí within 24 hours of release and provide access to all his Irish and foreign bank accounts.

He must stay out of Tallaght and out of his properties in Wexford and have no contact with prosecution witnesses.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, not leave the State or join a gun club or purchase any firearms.