Students’ tractor run raised funds for Éist

By Suzanne Pender

THE spectacular sight of dozens of tractors chugging down the avenue of a town-centre school is certainly not something you see every day! But for students at Presentation College, Carlow, it was time to unleash their agricultural side for a very special cause.

Last week, the students organised a tractor run in aid of the very worthy cause of Éist Cancer Support Centre, an invaluable support to so many people in our local community.

Fifth year agriculture science students Ella Brennan, Gavin Bradley and Glen Burke with the support of their ag science teacher Wes Fennell organised the tractor run, Janet Bradley took charge of its coordination while the whole school rolling up their sleeves to lend a hand.

Presentation College’s Meitheal leaders, class prefects, fifth and sixth students all helped out on the day with everything from stewarding and selling raffle tickets to ensuring everything ran smoothly along the route. The school would also like to thank James Delacey and Francis Nolan, who assisted with stewarding.

“The motivating factor for us was the fact that Éist isn’t government funded so we want to support them. They provide such a good service,” explained Wes.

A total of 47 tractors took part, with students, past pupils, friends and family all involved, as well as great support from many local tractor run enthusiasts.

“It was brilliant – we had people of all ages here,” said Wes. “We also held a raffle and got so much support from local businesses who donated prizes. We’d really like to thank everyone for their kind donations and support on the day.”

The tractor run headed off down O’Brien Road, onto the Dublin Road, turning right before Castledermot, then across by Duckett’s Grove, back to the Hacketstown Road and returning to the school – a route that took just over an hour.

While it’s very unusual for a school based in an urban area to hold a tractor run, Wes explained that a number of students have an agricultural background and were keen to hold the fundraising event.

“We’ve raised just over €4,000, and funds are still coming in. It was very successful and we’re hopeful we can make it an annual event,” said Wes.