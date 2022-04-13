Woman who died while waiting for ambulance will be ‘deeply missed’, priest says

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

A classroom assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance in Newry, Co Down at the weekend will be deeply missed by all who knew her, her funeral heard.

Jody Keenan died in the early hours of Sunday after collapsing in the Trevor Hill area of the city.

She had worked at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook for 10 years.

Jody Keenan funeral
Mourners outside the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, following the funeral of Jody Keenan, the 39-year-old teaching assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive in Newry. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Pupils from the school formed a guard of honour outside the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane on Wednesday ahead of her funeral service.

Mourners heard she lived with pain for a large amount of time in her life, but was determined to maintain her friendships and kept an interest in her friends.

They heard she cared for people, and worked in a special school before moving to St Paul’s, where she was described as “eager to help others”.

“Our hearts are naturally sad and sore.

“Jody will be deeply missed by all who knew her especially by her family,” a priest told the funeral.

Earlier this week it emerged that the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman is to assess the circumstances around Ms Keenan’s death.

