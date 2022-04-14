Astro turf pitch discussed

By Elizabeth Lee

THE possibility of sports clubs in Bagenalstown getting an astro-turf pitch was discussed at a municipal district meeting last week.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said that GAA players and footballers had to travel outside the town to train on astro-turf, adding that there should be facilities like that in Bagenalstown. He said there “seemed to be funding coming from all directions” and that it might be an opportune time to apply now.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella said that it should be “driven by the GAA members themselves, which director of services Padraig O’Gorman agreed with.

Mr O’Gorman pointed out that a proposal could be developed by one or several clubs together, and that applications for pitches and lighting upgrades were usually made through sports capital grants, which were match-funded by the clubs themselves. Cllr Michael Doran agreed that the idea and the campaign would have to come from the clubs themselves, because it would have to “come from the ground up”.

Cllr Andy Gladney said that he was aware of the local business that was willing to invest €200,000 in sports facilities and director of services Brian O’Donovan suggested that a location in McGrath Park could be suitable.

Mr O’Gorman told councillors that it would cost about €150,000 to install both an astro-turf pitch and lighting in an existing sports facility.